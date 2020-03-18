Gregory D. Remarcik

Greg, age 72, of Elk River passed away on March 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. Greg is best known for organizing the Little Britches Rodeo held over the 4th of July at the Sherburne County Fair grounds for 15 years. Greg was a kind-hearted, loving, go-getter man. He will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his son, Jessy; parents, Leonard and Dorothy; grandparents, Joseph and Agnes Remarcik. Greg is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marge; sons, Joe (Emily) and Cody (Beth); daughters-in-law, Laura, Lynn, Mindy, Rochelle, Anna and Dora; grandchildren, Danny (Sam), Lucas, Levi, Kaylee, Mackenzie (Dillon), Dalton and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Chelsea and Jayden; siblings, Phil, Jim, Pat (Jerry) Welf, Joan, Bernadette and Pat Mrocek; brother-in-law, Joe (Mary) Cornelius; sister-in-law, Patti (Bill) Pieri; other family and friends. Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, 9231 Viking Blvd NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Cards for the family may be sent to Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, MN 55330. www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.