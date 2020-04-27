Gregg Herreid, age 86, of Elk River passed away April 22, 2020. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Virginia; son, Mark (Denell); daughter, Barbara Considine; grandchildren, Adam, Shana, Reed and Kaitlyn; six great-grandchildren. After serving in the Korean War, he attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with an Engineering degree. He worked at Honeywell for 33 years before retiring. He was a member of the Princeton Flying Tigers Club. His hobbies included woodworking, cooking, golfing and bridge. The family wishes to thank Guardian Angels Elim Hospice for Gregg’s care during his illness. The family also wants to thank the Elk River Senior Living staff with special thanks and appreciation to the Memory Unit team for their care and kindness. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212

