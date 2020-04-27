Gregg Herreid, age 86, of Elk River passed away April 22, 2020. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Virginia; son, Mark (Denell); daughter, Barbara Considine; grandchildren, Adam, Shana, Reed and Kaitlyn; six great-grandchildren. After serving in the Korean War, he attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with an Engineering degree. He worked at Honeywell for 33 years before retiring. He was a member of the Princeton Flying Tigers Club. His hobbies included woodworking, cooking, golfing and bridge. The family wishes to thank Guardian Angels Elim Hospice for Gregg’s care during his illness. The family also wants to thank the Elk River Senior Living staff with special thanks and appreciation to the Memory Unit team for their care and kindness. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.