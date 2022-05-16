Gregg Nordwall

Gregg Wayne Nordwall, 71 years, 2 months, and 17 days old, of Drury, Missouri passed away on May 13, 2022 at Missouri Delta Medical Center with his family by his side.
Gregg was born February 27, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Lawrence Wayne and Viola Augusta (Youngmark) Nordwall.
Gregg was an Air Force Veteran and retired after 33 years of service. The highlight of his career was being a First Sergeant.
Gregg and Susan Raymond were united in marriage on July 8, 1973 in Chico, California and to this union two children were born.
Gregg enjoyed announcing car races. He liked fishing, traveling the world, and he had a heart for missionary work. He loved working on the farm with his family. He enjoyed most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents.
Gregg is survived by his wife, Susan; two children, Ethan and Sarah Nordwall and Maryanna and Phil Walton; seven grandchildren, Miliana Walton, Angel Walton, Lawrence Wayne Nordwall II, Dagny Nordwall, Josefine Nordwall, August Nordwall, and Tiberius Nordwall; sister, Lois Ware and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Gregg will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO with full military honors. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 P.M. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Don Hamby. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.