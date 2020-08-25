Grant James Hendrickson, 53 died peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. He is survived by his three children, Hannah, Sarah, and Elizabeth, his mother, Thelma Hendrickson, and his former spouse, Renee Hendrickson. Grant was a dedicated father caring for his daughters with unparalleled passion; one of eleven siblings, born in Monticello, MN, and graduating from Monticello Senior High in 1985. Grant attended college at North Central Bible College and the University of Northwestern. Grant was resourceful and creative, a natural entrepreneur, building a successful commercial cleaning business and later mentoring youth as an American Indian Education Advisor and Liaison. Grant leaves a legacy of deeply held love for God and others. He lived life relying on God’s grace and sharing that with others. Through the years, he did many projects for friends and family, generously sharing his carpentry and building skills, knowledge of cars, and all things mechanical with those who needed it. Grant will be remembered as one of the kindest, funniest, and most generous people you could hope to meet. A memorial service honoring his life will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Christ Church in Otsego. It will be held inside, requiring masks to follow state guidelines, while welcoming Grant’s wide circle of deeply loved family and friends.
