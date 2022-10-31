Grace M. Anderson

Grace M. (Larson) Anderson passed away Oct. 28, 2022 at Centra Care in Monticello, MN. She was born Nov. 7, 1948.
Preceded in death by father, William and mother, Ethel Larson and husband, Roy Anderson.
Survived by sister, Carol Lobb of Elk River; brothers, Wallace Larson of McGrath, Paul (Carol J.) Larson of Washington; son, LeRoy (Alicia) Anderson; grandchildren, Ben Wagner, Ashley F. Wagner, Mackenzie Anderson, Kimberly Nelson; nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was employed at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and the U of M Hospital. She volunteered at her church in children's nursery, Christ Church in Otsego, MN.
Funeral service Thursday, November 3, 2022, 10:30 AM, Christ Church, 10542 90th St. NE, Otsego, MN with visitation starting at 10 AM. Interment Opstead Cemetery, Isle, MN. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com.
