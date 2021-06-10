Gloria June Hinkle (nee Ray), age 95, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 at Guardian Angels Care Center. Gloria was born September 20, 1925 in Glasston, ND, to Joseph and Rozena Ray. She was a life-long learner and teacher, commencing her teaching career in a one-room school at age seventeen. Her favorite experience was teaching kids with special needs. Gloria married Dick Hinkle on December 22, 1947. In 1951, they moved from Glasston, ND, to Elk River, MN, where they owned and operated a dairy farm for thirty years. She was known throughout the community for her cooking and her pies. Gloria is survived by Jackie (Ashok) Chattopadhyay, Curt (Barbara) Hinkle, Joe (Diane) Hinkle, Sally Hinkle, and Dawn (Mark) Grant; 13 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; son, Warren and great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Mahr. Visitation Friday, June 11, 5-8 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW in Elk River. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. NW in Elk River. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Guardian Angels or your favorite charity are preferred. Arr. Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.