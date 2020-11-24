Gloria Carolyn Lohmar

Gloria Lohmar, born Aug 22, 1933 at the family farm near Luck, WI. Passed away Nov 22, 2020 at CentraCare Care Center, Monticello, MN from complications of Covid-19. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Char Goth, Jill (Rick) Christenson and Viki Boser; grandchildren, Shanti, Kristi (Matt), Jacquelyn (Chris), Jamie (Matt) and Zach; great-granddaughter Aspen. Also survived by brother, Byron Danelius; sister, Mildred Lindabaur; many nieces and nephews. Gloria is preceded in death by husbands, Paul Lohmar and Bill Modrow; sons-in-law, Gary Goth and Mel Boser; brother, Arnold; parents, Darvin and Lillie Danelius. Mom enjoyed a happy and full life. She was known for her wit, songs and stories of yesteryear and what her kids called her dirty little ditties. She was an accomplished seamstress and oil paint artist. She loved bowling and Scrabble, but most of all she loved traveling, her family and especially the family cabin near Webster, WI. We will be having a Celebration of Life Picnic for Mom at the cabin when deemed safe to do so. We would like to thank the amazing staff of CentraCare and St Croix Hospice. Your compassion and kindness has never gone unnoticed. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
