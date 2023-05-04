Gerald "Jerry" Prochaska, 78, of Zimmerman unexpectedly left us on January 9, 2023 in Texas after receiving treatment for cancer.
Jerry was born and raised in St. Paul, MN and moved to his lake home in the early 2000s.
Preceded in death by parents Helen (Gryzbowski) and Henry Prochaska and sister Jane (Eugene) Plante.
Survived by wife Joan (Koscianski) of 50 years, daughter Rebecca and sister Judith McLaughlin, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Jerry enjoyed the lake life, spending time in his garage, and making aluminum can airplanes. Jerry was the life of a party, enjoyed making people laugh, riding his JD tractor, and spending winters in SPI, TX over the past 10 years. He will be missed by many. We love you forever, Jerry!
Jerry's Sendoff will be 1-4 PM Saturday, May 20th at the Lefebvre residence, 9244 Parrish Avenue, Otsego, MN 55330.
