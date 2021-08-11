Gerald “Jerry” Palmer, age 89, of Elk River passed away on Aug. 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by siblings Eugene, Maurice, Bernice Pipenhagen, daughter Lisa and son-in-law Michael Welton. Gerald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Catherine; daughters Becky (Robbie) and Jeriann; grandchildren Stephanie, Zach (Chi - son Chase), Tyler (Scarlett - son Bennett), Emma, Alex and Samuel. A dedicated member of the Elk River community for over 70 years, Jerry’s commitment to serving others was inspiring. After fighting for his country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Army, Jerry returned to Minnesota and his job at the phone company, where he worked for almost four decades. Soon after arriving home, he wed Catherine and they built a family and life together on the lake. Jerry served his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, was on the Color Guard for the American Legion, was a lector and communion distributor at St. Andrew’s, taught gun safety classes and championed efforts to design and build the Ray Schwartz Memorial in honor of a fallen classmate. After retiring at age 58, Jerry founded and ran his own communications company for 11 years. He was always willing to share his time and energy and was never afraid to speak up for what he believed in. Jerry was also an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. He was a devout son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed by all lucky enough to have known him. A funeral mass will be held in honor of Gerald at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330, on Tuesday, August 17 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Evans-Nordby Funeral Home 763-424-4000
