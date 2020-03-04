Gerald "Jerry" C. Beltrand

Gerald “Jerry” Beltrand of Princeton passed away on February 24, 2020, with his family by his side. They will miss his crazy sense of humor and his kind and helpful nature the most. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Jerry worked at Onan’s in Fridley for 12 years before becoming a painting contractor, which he did for over 30 years. He also spent 13 years working at Cub Foods in Elk River. He loved all sports and country music. He also enjoyed gardening, building bird houses, and doing other woodworking crafts. Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Bradley (Nikki) of Zimmerman and Anthony (significant other Candice Mathison) of Grand Rapids; grandkids, Jordan and Blake Beltrand of Nowthen and Kaysha (Brandon) Nordin of Foley; sisters, Joanne (Floyd) Johnson of Princeton and Marlene (Lester) Kasper of Albertville; brother, James (Jan) of Walker; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Adrian.
