Gerald "Jerry" A. Brummer died on December 26, 2021 at age 79.
He was born June 25, 1942 to Ed Brummer and Louise Schmidtbauer Brummer at home in Hillman Township. He attended school in Hillman, Pierz, Little Falls, and graduated from Brainerd in 1960.
He worked for Hitchcock Industries until 1969, then went into drywall taping and all the rest of the drywall industry, having his own business for many years.
In 1964, Jerry married Sandra Scheibel and together they raised four amazing daughters, Mandy, Merry, Angie and Sarah. Jerry and Sandy moved from south Minneapolis to Zimmerman in 1971 where they built a small farm and Jerry spent his time making hay, raising beef cattle, and fixing lots of old machinery. He moved from the farm to a townhouse in Zimmerman in March, 2019 and lived there until the present.
He will be greatly missed by Sandy; his children, Amanda (John) Stangl, Merry Brummer, Angela (David) Pool, Sarah Brummer; 13 grandchildren, Keenen, Sophie, and Quincy Stangl, Jett, Jace, Jaz, Jada and Jewel Brodzinski, Kate Jonas and Elin Pool, and Nick, Gavin, and James LeGarde and one great-grandchild, Chance LeGarde. He was idolized by his offspring for his stories, knowledge of many things and never-say-die attitude. Jerry is survived by his siblings, Jim, Tom, Bob, Donna Hoppe, and Gilbert.
A celebration of life was held at D's Smokehouse in Zimmerman Thursday, December 30. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
