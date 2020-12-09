Gerald “Jerry” E. Nygaard of Otsego, MN, formerly of NE Minneapolis, age 87, passed away on December 7, 2020. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Martha and Melvin Jensen; his father, Walter Nygaard and his brothers, Bob, Charlie, Jack and Ron and their wives. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; sister, Barbara (Nygaard) Raehsler; four children, Candy (Cliff) Taylor, Tim (Elaine) Nygaard, Penny (Jeff) Lund and Todd Nygaard; step children, Chad (Misty) Larson and Monica Potts. He has 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and he loved and adored each of them. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. Jerry retired from Chrysler Corporation where he worked in international sales in the marine division. He loved to tell stories about the many places he traveled internationally and the nice people he met and the different foods of each region. As a Chrysler employee he also moved his family many times across the US from Florida to California to Michigan to Ohio to Wisconsin to Minneosta. Wherever he was, he always wanted to come back to Minnesota. After retirement from Chrysler, he worked at Waldoch and MN Marine. In retirement, he spent many years in Longville, MN where he lived next door to his boyhood friend, Robert (Coke) Kohanek. They helped each other build each other’s cabins and had many great moments sitting on the front porch reminiscing about old times and watching the stars. Mickey Kriesel was also a boyhood and lifelong friend of both Jerry and Kohanek. They all loved to fish and play cards. He and his brother Ron spent many hours working on restoring classic cars. Jerry also spent many hours taking the grandchildren on pontoon rides, fishing, water tubing and skiing. He also lived many years in Otsego at several different homes and has many good friends there. Jerry spent four years in the Navy in the 1950’s during the Korean Conflict and it is kind of befitting that he died on Pearl Harbor Day, a day when we remember so many of our armed forces members especially those that we lost on that day. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a funeral service at this time, but there will be a burial next summer at Fort Snelling and hopefully we can all get together at that time to share fond memories. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
