George W. Vansteenburg, age 72, died peacefully at home on March 22, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born Oct. 22, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MN. Upon graduation, George joined the Navy and served 4 years for his country. George enjoyed a long and successful career with Hennepin County holding many roles over his tenure. He and his wife Cathy were married for 31 years and shared a wonderful life, creating many memories together. George adored his grandchildren, spending quality hours playing with them. George enjoyed the outdoors. He spent his free time hunting and fishing with long time close friends. He also enjoyed gardening, pruning fruit trees and cuddling with his dogs. George was known among his friends and family as the best cook around. George was preceded in death by his son, John; sister, Patty and his parents. George is survived by wife, Cathy; his daughter, Gwenn (John) Haller, their kids, Hunter and Jozie; daughter, Kara (Nathan) Schmitz, their kids Audrey and Vince; stepson, Roddy (Kari) Hjort, their kids Olivia and Brecken; brother, David and sister, Alice. Visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and again Tuesday, March 30th, 9:30-10:15 a.m., Dare’s Funeral and Cremation, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 4th St. NW, Elk River. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Fort Snelling Cemetery, 1 p.m. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
