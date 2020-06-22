The Celebration of Life for George Hilyar will be July 11th at 11 a.m. in the basement of the American Legion in Zimmerman. Lunch will follow. Use the back door off the parking lot in the back. Please feel free to wear a mask for your protection if you would like due to the number of people coming. There will be a cash bar from 11- 2.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.