George Bernard Hilyar, age 69, passed away on May 19, 2020 at Fairview Southdale Hospital. George was a lifelong resident of Zimmerman, MN. Many remember him for his years as a volunteer fireman and a butcher at the town grocery store. Rarely did he miss a local softball or baseball game and you wouldn’t find a bigger MN Twins fan! George was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Jeanette (Estum) Hilyar; sisters Charlotte, Lois, and Bernadette. George will truly be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Pat Hilyar of 42-1/2 years; stepson Chris Barrett; stepdaughter Melissa Barrett; his beloved grandchildren Peyton, Hawthorne, Daphne, and Ryelle; siblings Kay (Jerry) Lembeck, Betty (Richard) Belanger, David Estum, Robert Estum, James Hilyar, Barbara Riebe, Pete (Pam) Hilyar, Sonny (Tammy) Hilyar, and Mary (Rand) Madson. Details regarding a celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
