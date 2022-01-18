Born on December 8, 1942, to Fred and Louise Rick, he grew up on a farm and answered the call to Christian ministry after he had finished high school. Gene was a United Methodist pastor for 33 years serving churches in Harmony-State Line, Lake City-Zumbro Falls, and Elk River, MN. He was very involved at CAER, the Elk River food shelf.
Gene especially enjoyed banana cream pie, had a reputation for eating a lot, including a family record for ears of corn on the cob. He loved fishing, camping and driving FORD vehicles, as well as teaching others to water ski. Gene was a weather man, skilled fix-it guy and nature fan.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Willard and Louis.
He is survived by loving wife of 53 years, Mary Ann; daughters Suzanne and Jon Palmen of Kenosha, WI; Kimberly and Shane Morris of Lenexa, KS; granddaughters Danielle, Allison, Andrea, Olivia and Jaclyn; sister Elouise Koenig; sister-in-law Diane Rick; along with many other family and friends.
Due to the pandemic, there was a small service, primarily for family. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks memorials to be made in Gene's name to Immanuel UMC or the United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR.)
