Gene Raymond Martie

Gene, age 80 of Elk River, MN, passed away at the Wellstead in Rogers from Alzheimer's on May 23, 2022.
He was born in Monticello, MN, to Ray and Dorothy (Dyson) Martie. After graduation, he worked at Minneapolis Moline, the Arsenal in New Brighton and after many years at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka, MN, he retired in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick Martie and sister-in-law Sharon Martie.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat; sons, Deron (Christine) and Dean (Stacy Rogness); grandsons, Aaron, Blake and Dylan Martie; granddaughters, Kelsey Tormanen (Beau Bailey), Cadence and Jaelynn Martie; three great-grandchildren; brother, Russ Martie and sister-in-law, Sally Martie; brothers-in-law, Terry and Mark (Kathy) Munich.
Gene loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing and driving dealer trades for Cornerstone Ford/Kia.
Visitation will be held from 5-8:00 pm Thursday, June 23rd and at 11:00 am Friday, June 24th at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330, followed by a memorial service at noon and a luncheon next door at the Elk River Lutheran Church afterwards.
