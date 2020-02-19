Gary T. Goth

Gary Goth, age 65, of Elk River passed away on Feb. 15, 2020. Gary owned and operated Woodland Treasures for 29 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Sharon. Gary is survived by his wife of 45+ years, Char; daughter, Shanti; siblings, Russell (Marvi), Gwen (Dan) Ridgeway and Sandra Jorgensen; sisters-in-law, Jill (Richard) Christenson and Viki Boser; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Cancer took his body, but could never take his spirit. A Celebration of Gary’s life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, with visitation beginning at Noon. Please come prepared with stories and memories to share! Remembrances may be shared at www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212, Dare’s Funeral Home.
Service information
Visitation
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
Celebration of Life
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
