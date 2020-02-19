Gary T. Goth

Gary Goth, age 65, of Elk River passed away on Feb. 15, 2020. Gary owned and operated Woodland Treasures for 29 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Sharon. Gary is survived by his wife of 45+ years, Char; daughter, Shanti; siblings, Russell (Marvi), Gwen (Dan) Ridgeway and Sandra Jorgensen; sisters-in-law, Jill (Richard) Christenson and Viki Boser; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Cancer took his body, but could never take his spirit. A Celebration of Gary’s life will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, with visitation beginning at Noon. Please come prepared with stories and memories to share! Remembrances may be shared at www.daresfuneralservice.com, 763-441-1212, Dare’s Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Goth, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
12:00PM-1:30PM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Visitation begins.
Mar 1
Celebration of Life
Sunday, March 1, 2020
1:30PM-2:30PM
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Celebration of Life begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.