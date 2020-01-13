Gary Lee Nelson, an adventurous, goofy and kind husband, father and grandfather, passed January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Minneapolis MN, the son of Charles and Ida Nelson, the youngest of four siblings. He had the best sense of humor and always made people smile. He was a master of Dad jokes and one-liners. Some of his greatest joys were fixing anything and everything, listening to music, worshiping and more recently spending time with his grandson Charlie. He took pride in serving his church family through eldership for many years. Gary is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl (Hagel); sons Benjamin Nelson and Andrew (Christenia) Nelson and grandson Charles; brothers Alan (Caryn) Nelson, Roger Nelson and sister Alice Kulka along with many nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, nephews and sister-in-law Colleen Wiedewitsch. A celebration of life will be held January 17th at 7 p.m. at Faith Community Lutheran Church, 12266 255th Ave., Zimmerman, MN 55398.
Gary Lee Nelson
