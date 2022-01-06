Gary D. Wernersbach, age 63, of Zimmerman passed away on December 29, 2021.
Aka "Ironpa" was born in Eau Clarie, WI to William and Marie Wernersbach. He had six brothers and one sister. They moved to Burnsville, MN, where Gary grew up. Then he moved to Zimmerman, MN. He had multiple jobs and eventually built his own business called The Small Engine Shop aka The Sweat Shop. He did that for many years.
He loved family, friends and his faith for God. He adored and became really great pals with his grandson Eli A. Davis. He was there for everyone. He had many hobbies. He loved running 5 k's. He accomplished multiple half marathons, marathons and Ironman's. His last passion was fixing and restoring old clocks; which he kept some and he gave clocks to his family. He will be forever in our hearts!
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chuck.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Kathy (Randy) Gisch, David, Sara (Jason) Davis and Jacob; grandson, Eli; siblings, Jean (Dave) Hoschette, Tom, Steve, Rich, John and Mark; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Restoring Lives Community Church, 12515 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, with visitation starting at 10:00AM.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.