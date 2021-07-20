Garry L. Ruis, age 79 (October 23, 1941-July 17, 2021) of Elk River, Minnesota, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 17, 2021, with family by his side. He was a loyal husband, loving father, and grandfather. He was a simple man and loved everything about life. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to visit with people and enjoyed sharing his stories of football, his navy days, and most of all loved to talk about the Lord and share the Word with others. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; his parents, Edward and Ruth Ruis; brother, Jim Ruis; sister, Cheryl Ruis. He is survived by children, Jeff (Sondra) Ruis, Brenda (Ben) Tillmann and Jason (Karine) Ruis; grandchildren, Jenny Ruis, Daniel (Cassie) Tillmann, Sarah Tillmann, Jordan, Jaida, and Kadyn Ruis; great-grandchildren, Xavier and Isaiah Ruis; brothers, Roger (Sandy) Ruis, Harold “Skip” (Tina) Ruis; sister, Maxine (Robert) Burroughs and many other family and friends. Celebration of Life service Thursday, July 29, 2021, 11 a.m. at Anoka Covenant Church, 752 Grant St., Anoka, MN 55303, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will also be available to be viewed via live stream through the Anoka Covenant Church website (anokachurch.org). Private interment at Meadowvale Cemetery, Elk River, MN. A very special thanks to the caring staff at the Farmstead in Andover and Optage Hospice. Memorials preferred to Elk River Police Department and Hagee Ministries (support Israel) care of Jason Ruis, 4854 170th Lane NW, Andover, MN 55304. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
