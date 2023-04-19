Gail Ann Flaten, 63, of Elk River, MN and Swift Falls, MN, passed away on March 21, 2023, following months of struggle with progressive pulmonary fibrosis. Gail died in home hospice care, surrounded by family. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Gail is survived and deeply missed by her husband Gary Flaten; her daughter Kirsten (Michael) Tangen, son Erik (Bre) Flaten, son Randy Flaten; her grandchildren Erianna, Brik, Bas, Aurora, and Bjorn; her sisters Holly Henderson and Laurie Gunstrom; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Gail is preceded in death by her mother Gladyne Michels, step-mother Dorothy Michels, father Douglas Michels and father-in-law Vernon Flaten.
Gail grew up in Champlin, MN and graduated from Anoka High School. She worked for 35+ years at Timesavers, Inc. doing technical writing, secretarial and administrative work. She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Gail and Gary were married for 42 loving years.
Gail enjoyed gardening, spending time outside, playing with her kids and grandkids, working on her lake place, boating and fishing with Gary, and spending time with the family. She had recently retired and was settling into her retirement/lake home near Swift Falls.
Gail was loving, kind, strong, and compassionate, and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life is being planned for Gail, date to be announced.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.