Gail Ann Flaten, 63, of Elk River, MN and Swift Falls, MN, passed away on March 21, 2023, following months of struggle with progressive pulmonary fibrosis. Gail died in home hospice care, surrounded by family. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Gail is survived and deeply missed by her husband Gary Flaten; her daughter Kirsten (Michael) Tangen, son Erik (Bre) Flaten, son Randy Flaten; her grandchildren Erianna, Brik, Bas, Aurora, and Bjorn; her sisters Holly Henderson and Laurie Gunstrom; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

