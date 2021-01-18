Evertt "Snets" Earl Snetsinger

We lost another hero when Evertt Earl Snetsinger left this world for his heavenly home on November 22, 2020. Evertt was born in Minneapolis, MN, on June 20, 1925. In 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy. Evertt married his sweetheart Helen on August 9, 1945. After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, Evertt returned to Minneapolis to his wife and family. Evertt was employed by the Chicago Northwestern Railway from 1946 to 1957. In 1951, Evertt and Helen moved to a hobby farm in Zimmerman, MN, where they raised their four children. Evertt’s next job was at Federal Cartridge where he worked for almost 25 years. After retiring, Evertt and Helen enjoyed traveling. They moved to Arizona and lived there until they moved back to Princeton, MN in 2007. Evertt loved entertaining others by playing music on his guitar and harmonica. Evertt brought joy to everyone through his music. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Evertt is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Heber Snetsinger and brothers, Donald (Charlotte, deceased) and Russell (Norma) Snetsinger. Evertt is survived by his wife Helen (married for 75 years), and their children, Karen Meyer (Robert, deceased) and their children Denise Harrold (Kevin) and Kelly Patterson (Richard); Gordon (Janice) Snetsinger and their children Ciara Herzog (Justin) and Jennifer Klein (Keith); Lynnette Spalding (Robert) and their children, Rachel and Samantha Spalding; and Kristie Spalding and her child, Kelsey Spalding. Evertt was blessed with great-grandchildren, Tyler, Patrick, Levi, Mia, Lexi, Teagan, Mitchell, Aliviya, and Nathan and great-great grandchildren Jaxson and Braelyn and many cousins, nieces, nephews and family friends. Please visit our memorial website for Evertt at https://www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/evertt-snetsinger.
