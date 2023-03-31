Everett "Rhett" Logan, III, 27, of Avon, IN, passed away March 29, 2023.
He was born May 23, 1995 to Everett A. Logan Jr. and Tanya Rose Logan. Rhett was a graduate of Zimmerman High School in Zimmerman, Minnesota, class of 2013. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2013-2018. He worked as a lab technician and had a passion for all things outdoors. Rhett loved rock climbing, running and hiking. But he was also a big gamer and loved animals and riding motorcycles. Rhett had a kind and sweet spirit. He was an avid sponsor and advocate for St. Jude and the Humane Society.
A private family service will be held in Indiana. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at New Life Church, 931 Norman Avenue North, Foley, MN, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Rhett is survived by his father, Everett Logan Jr. (Tammy); mother, Tanya Logan (Larry Kroska Jr.); sister, Heather Logan (Jesse Spicer); step-siblings, Erin, D.J., Cortney, Derek, Tyler, Adam and Daniel; grandfather, Kenneth Koll; aunts, Lisa Spellman, Kathy Roczkowski (Conrad), Colleen Kish (Joe) and Christie Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Everett Logan Sr. and Judy Logan; maternal grandmother, Mary Koll; and uncle, Bo Logan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rhett's honor to Veteran Suicide Awareness.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.