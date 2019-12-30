Evelyn M. Koenig, 95, of Elk River passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at CentraCare - Monticello Care Center. Evelyn was an “Avon Lady” for 32 years, making many friends along the way. She and her husband Paul went to Europe on their 25th anniversary and her many travels also took her through the Panama Canal. During her retirement, she wintered in McAllen, TX for 32 years. She was preceded in death by husbands Paul Koenig and Morris DeGraw; son Mark; brothers Everett, Francis, Harold and Kenneth Lindenfelser; sisters Armella Heinz, Marion Soyring and Louella Ford; and parents Matt and Anna Lindenfelser. Evelyn is survived by her children Gary (Elaine) Koenig and Susan (John) Kemmetmueller; daughter-in-law Corrine Koenig, 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; special cousin Mary Joanne Nelson, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Church of St. Albert, Albertville, MN. Visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Private Interment at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery in Rogers. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Evelyn M. Koenig
To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Koenig, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Church of St. Albert
11400 57th Street NE
Albertville, MN 55301
11400 57th Street NE
Albertville, MN 55301
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Church of St. Albert
11400 57th Street NE
Albertville, MN 55301
11400 57th Street NE
Albertville, MN 55301
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.