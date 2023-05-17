Evelyn M. Beaudry, age 95, of St. Michael and formerly of Big Lake passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at The Legacy of St. Michael.
She was born on July 22, 1927 in St. Michael, the daughter of Meinrad "Boy" and Katherine "Kate" (Schmitz) Daleiden.
On September 5, 1945, Evelyn M. Daleiden and Wilfrid Beaudry were joined in holy marriage at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Evelyn and Wilfrid spent many winters in Texas and enjoyed vacations together. Wilfrid Beaudry preceded his wife in death on December 25, 1990.
Evelyn enjoyed her Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection. She also was fond of The Minnesota Twins and her dog "Pierre."
She formerly belonged to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Big Lake.
Survived by her siblings: Verna (John) Feeney, William "Billy" Daleiden and Meiny (Mona) Daleiden; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Martina Beaudry, Armella Schumacher, Clifford Daleiden, Eleanor Becker and Melvin Daleiden.
Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Beaudry held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN with Father Connor McGinnis as Celebrant. Interment Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Big Lake. Visitation held on Monday, May 22nd one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Casket Bearers: Leon Beaudry, Lloyd Beaudry, Lowell Beaudry, Kenneth Beaudry, Ronald Beaudry and Dale Beaudry.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
