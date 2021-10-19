Eunice E. Sachs

Eunice Sachs, age 76 of Otsego, MN.
Preceded in death by parents, Manville & Renetta Schliemann; mother & father-in-law, Elmer & Doris Sachs; and brothers-in-law, Wally Ohland, Orville Sachs, and Erland Wateland.
Survived by husband of 58 years, Arlyn; children, Rickey (Dawn), Lorie Jo (Eric), Tina (Jesse); grandchildren, Bryce (Candace), Brittany (Charles), Jarrett, Brooke (Nick), Brady, Caitlyn, Nikki, Ricky (Martha), Justin, and Tucker; great-grandchildren, Mollie, Addrian, Jaide, Ayvah, Aubrey, and Amelia; siblings, Myron Schliemann, Donna (Gene) Anderson, Lorene Thomas, Alan (Jean) Schliemann; and other relatives & friends.
Funeral service 11 a.m., October 23, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main St NW, Elk River, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment Appleton City Cemetery, Appleton, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.