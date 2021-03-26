Eugene Marion Olesen

Eugene “Gene” Marion Olesen, 91, passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels Care Center, Elk River, MN. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife Julie on September 9, 2008. Eugene is survived by his children Regina Heckel (Joseph), Kitty Montgomery (Robert), Todd Olesen (Shalee); seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. Gene was a career machinist, but his love was horses. He raised and trained many over the years, Luke being his last and favorite. He loved the trail rides he took with his many Caballeros friends every year. Dancing was another favorite past time where he had many friends, especially Lil Olson who was his special friend and dance partner. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Livonia Cemetery. Thank you to the staff of Guardian Angels Care Center for their dedication to our loved ones.
