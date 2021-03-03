Eugene H. Guimont

Eugene H. Guimont, 72, passed away on February 2, 2021. Eugene was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He is preceded in death by wife Anne Marie (Quist), his parents Philip and Irene (Amazi), brother Merle (June). Survived by brothers Thomas and Richard, many nephews, nieces and friends. Mass of celebration at St. John the Baptist in Dayton on March 20 at 11 a.m.

