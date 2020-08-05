Esther L. Johnson

Esther Johnson, age 90, of Elk River passed away on July 30, 2020. Esther was born on December 3, 1929, to George and Gay Scheuer, in Sturgis, S.D. She was united in marriage to Marvin Johnson on May 31, 1974 in Watertown, S.D. Marvin and Esther resided in Anoka, MN, both working at Federal Cartridge Corporation for many years, retiring in the 1990’s. Esther loved traveling, music, the outdoors and spending time with her family. She is remembered as a loving and devoted spouse, mother and grandparent. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brother, Buster; sister, Annabelle. Esther is survived by her children, Michael (Jane), Patrick (Martha), Richard (Donna) and Pamela; grandchildren, Misty, Meggan, Michael II, Matthew, Michael J., Jennifer, Jeremy, Justine and Leslie; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Esther’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com
