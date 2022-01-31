Erik Franklin Hagen, 43, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital from a brain aneurysm.
Erik was born February 14, 1978, in Fridley, MN, to Dennis and Robbie Hagen. He grew up in Elk River, MN and enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Erik loved spending time at the cabin and fishing with his family and friends. He always looked forward to his yearly hunting trips in Hinckley.
Erik met Katie in 2000 and they were married on March 16, 2006. They were blessed with three children: Collin, Chloe and Cody. His children were his pride and joy. Erik continued his love of baseball through coaching his son Collin in Mound Westonka. Erik loved watching Collin on the field and on the ice. Chloe was his "peanut" and shares his same sense of humor. Cody was his surprise of a lifetime and Dad's little buddy.
Erik was employed at Lube-Tech Industries as a chemical delivery driver. He was known for being a hard worker with a positive attitude.
Erik is survived by his wife Katie; his three children, Collin, Chloe and Cody; father Dennis Hagen and step-mother Vicky; sister Shelly (Chuck) Sekeres; nephew Ethan; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom Robbie and his grandparents.
Erik was always the life of the party and made everyone he met feel loved. He is forever in our hearts and lives on through his family and the recipients of his organ donations. "His wings were ready, but our hearts were not."
A celebration of Erik's life will be held at a later date.
