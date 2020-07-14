Eric J. Guimont

Guimont, Eric J. Age 45, of Zimmerman lost his battle with cancer and passed away July 10th, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents and other loved ones. He is survived by wife, Denise of 17 years; daughters, Amber and Madison; son, Beau; father, Thomas (Louisette) Guimont; mother, Kathleen (John) Lenz; brothers, Timothy Guimont, Thomas (Christine) Guimont, Christopher (Lynn) Guimont; granddaughter, Maci Johansen. Along with many other loving relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, at Dares Funeral Home 805 Main St. NW Elk River, MN. starting at 11 AM, with celebration of life to follow at Boondox Bar & Grill in Otsego starting at 1 PM. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.