Eric Allen Kuter, age 44 of Zimmerman passed away Saturday August 1, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Eric was born in Wisconsin, grew up in Anoka, MN and attended school at St. Stephens School and Anoka High School. After school he apprenticed with John Sweigert and learned the construction business, eventually earning his contractor’s license. He currently owned his own construction business, Great Lakes Construction Company, and did handyman work. Eric loved working, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his two sons: Michael and Ben Kuter both of Zimmerman, along with his mother Karen Shore of Coon Rapids; and his brother Keith Kuter of Lino Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Kuter. A graveside service will be held by the family 12 PM Saturday Aug. 8, 2020 at Forest Hills Cemetery in Anoka. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.