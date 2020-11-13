Services for Elmer Hatch, age 74, of Onamia, will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Elmer Dean Hatch was born October 18, 1946 to Arthur and Elsie (Sandeen) Hatch in Milaca, MN. He grew up in the Hillman area and attended country school and Milaca high School. Elmer served in the US Army in 1965 for two years, part of the time in Germany. He was united in marriage to Ramona Talberg on June 28, 1969 in Minneapolis. They made their home in Minneapolis and Otsego and Elmer worked for FMC United Defense in Fridley until his early retirement. Elmer and Ramona then moved to the Onamia area and built a house where their beloved cabin had been. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, visiting friends and family, traveling and Sudoku puzzles. He passed way Wednesday, November 11, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at home. He was an easy going, friendly, quiet man. A loving husband, father and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ramona; daughter, Connie Hatch of Coon Rapids; brother, Gerald of Milaca; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Morris, Chester, Carl, Leon and Manfred; sisters, Janette Haverstock, Ardell Bachman and Sylvia Aleshire and step-brother, Clifford Hatch.
