Ellen Marie Hill, born September 5, 1936 in Greenleaf Township, Meeker County, MN, passed away quietly on July 21, 2022 surrounded by family.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd H. Hill; parents, Darrel and Hope Cramer (nee Lehman); and an infant daughter, Linda.
Ellen is survived by her daughters, Ramona Ressler of Coon Rapids, MN and Susan (Garry) Bost of Zimmerman, MN; grandchildren Ranea Ressler, David Ressler, Marie Ressler, Luke (Kristina) Bost, Andrew (Annie) Bost, and Katherine (Andrew) Jacobson; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Samuelson currently of Cold Spring, MN and Evalyn (John) Carlson currently of Albany, MN; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Ellen was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Zimmerman, MN. She was also a former member of the Elk River Eagles Auxiliary fraternal organization. She enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, fishing, crocheting and needle work.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 6 at 10:00 am at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN, with visitation one hour before the service. Ellen will be interred privately at the Manannah Cemetery, in Union Grove Township, Meeker County, MN.
