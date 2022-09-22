Ella M. Rivers

Ella M. Rivers of Elk River, Minnesota passed away on Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at the age of 105 years, one month and 28 days.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Rivers of Elk River; parents, Roy B. and Anna M. Mack of Clark, South Dakota; siblings, Ralph Mack, Gene Mack, Verna (Mack) Rivers and Walter Mack; sons, Roy Edward Rivers and James Robert Rivers, both graduates of Elk River High School.

