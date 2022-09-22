Ella M. Rivers of Elk River, Minnesota passed away on Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at the age of 105 years, one month and 28 days.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Rivers of Elk River; parents, Roy B. and Anna M. Mack of Clark, South Dakota; siblings, Ralph Mack, Gene Mack, Verna (Mack) Rivers and Walter Mack; sons, Roy Edward Rivers and James Robert Rivers, both graduates of Elk River High School.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Joanne) Rivers of Brainerd, Minnesota, Sharon Radke of Dassel, Minnesota, Lynn Rivers of Minnetonka, Minnesota and Charles (Joni) Rivers of Ramsey, Minnesota. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial service is planned for October 8, 2022 at the Union Congregational Church, 1118 4th St. NW, Elk River, Minnesota, 1 PM visitation; 2 PM memorial service. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to charity of your choice.
