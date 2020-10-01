Elizabeth "Betty" Kampa

Betty Kampa, age 100, of Elk River passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie; sisters, Cecelia (James) Dorrian, Marie (Thomas) Troupa, Anna (William) Gebbie and Theresa Storey; brother, Anthony. Betty is survived by her brothers, Joseph (Barbara) and Leonard (Jenine); sister-in-law, Monique Kampa; many nieces and nephews and many friends. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566-4th St., Elk River. The family wished to express their gratitude to Allina Hospice for the care provided. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

