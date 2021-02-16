Elizabeth "Betty" J. Daleiden

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Daleiden, age 85, of Albertville passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at The Engel Haus in Albertville. She was born on December 6, 1935 in Otsego, MN the daughter of Lewis & Blanche (Millhouse) Pouliot. Betty graduated from Elk River High School in 1954. On January 30, 1957, Elizabeth J. “Betty” Pouliot and William N. “Billy” Daleiden were joined in Holy Marriage at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River. God blessed their marriage with seven children. Betty and Billy founded B&D Plumbing and Heating in St. Michael. She was also a daycare provider for over twenty years. She loved children! Betty enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, baking and tea parties with her friends. She was a faithful member of The St. Michael Catholic Church and belonged to its Christian Mothers. Survived by her loving husband of sixty-four years: William N. “Billy” Daleiden; children: Mark (Delana) Daleiden, Bruce (Vince) Daleiden, Dennis (Tracy) Daleiden, Janene (Tom) Keller, Charlene (Jeremy) Zachman, Gregg Daleiden and Kathy Jo (Kerry) Barthel; a daughter-in-law: Wendy Daleiden; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren; sisters: Sharon (Jim) Hackenmueller, Lynda (Steve) Weeks and Pat Theilman; sisters-in-law: Colette Pouliot and Delores Pouliot; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ronald, Lee and Doug Pouliot and by a grandson Andrew Daleiden. A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth “Betty” Daleiden will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Father Brian Park will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow at the St. Michael Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday morning, February 18th from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials to local charities will be appreciated. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
