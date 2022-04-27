Eleanor Birdelle Luebeck (Née Svare)

Eleanor of Ramsey, MN, formerly of Detroit Lakes, MN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2022.
She was born January 29,1942 on her parents' farm in Dora Township, MN the second of four children. She graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1961 before going on to Wadena Technical School. After she moved down to the Twin Cities the final time, she met Don Luebeck at a birthday party and they were married in 1964.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and traveling.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Signe (Johnson) Svare; brother Charles Svare and his wife Evie; brother-in-law Henry Woitzel; nephew Chad Woitzel; parents-in-law Irvin and Elsie Luebeck.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Donald Luebeck; children Stephanie Luebeck, Ken (Renée) Luebeck, and Jennifer (Christian) Eckert; grandchildren Gaerlen, Joshua, Caleb, Miriam, and Noah; sisters Charlotte Woitzel and Joyce (Al) Woitzel; and many siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service at 11AM on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Living Waters Church, 21246 Meadowvale Road NW, Elk River, with visitation starting at 10AM. Visitation also on Wednesday, May 4 from 4:30-7PM at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River.
