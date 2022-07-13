Elaine W. (Shultz) Ilstrup, age 84 of Elk River passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022 at Elk River Senior Living.
She was born on June 18, 1938 in Minneiska Township in Wabasha County, MN. On February 13, 1954 she married Richard Ilstrup.
Elaine enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, snowmobiling and traveling. She worked various jobs in addition to her role as a loving wife and mother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son and brother Bernard Shultz
Elaine is survived by her children, Dan (Vicki) Ilstrup, Alan Ilstrup, Kim (Tom) Mikkelson, Scott (Marianne) Ilstrup; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Karen) Shultz; other family and friends.
Lord Jesus Christ have mercy on me. Make haste to help me. Rescue me. Do your will in my life.
A private family memorial is planned at a later date.
