Elaine Elfrieda Martin

Elaine Martin, age 95, died peacefully at home on June 3, 2020, in Big Lake, MN. Elaine is survived by her children, Timothy (Linda) Martin of Williamsburg, VA, Janice (Wayne) Dammeier of Big Lake, MN and Sarah (Dean) Boswell of Dallas, TX; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Martin, Gregory Martin, Nathan Bowers, Justin Dammeier, Joel Dammeier, Jillian Carlson; and her great-grandchildren, Evan Martin, Conner Martin, Finn Carlson, and Emilie Bowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Martin; her daughter, Carol Allen; and brothers, Howard Vollmer and Larry Vollmer. Elaine was born on May 3, 1925, in Lake Elmo, MN, to parents, Elfrieda and Herbert Vollmer. A private burial, attended only by family, is scheduled at Big Lake Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with arrangements by Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their loving care, kindness and assistance. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine’s name, can be sent to The Gideon Bibles at P.O. Box 523, Big Lake, MN, 55309 or Heartland Hospice at 7658 Design Rd., #300, Baxter, MN 56425 Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
