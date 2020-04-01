Eileen Leona (Weidenbach) McCoy

Eileen Leona McCoy, age 81, died Friday, March 20, 2020 in Zimmerman, MN. She died peacefully of natural causes and will be missed immensely. She was an irreplaceable Treasure. The world is a better place for having had her in it. Eileen was born May 7, 1938, to the late Raymond and Adeline (Kasper) Weidenbach in Albertville, MN. Growing up, Eileen’s siblings included Vernon Weidenbach (deceased), Donald Weidenbach, and LaVerne Bistodeau (deceased). In California, Eileen met Frank McCoy. Later they were married and lived in Minnesota. Eileen had two children: Joseph (deceased) and Jason. She shared often about her children, their lives and travels from years past. Over the years, Eileen enjoyed reading her Bible, sharing the love of Jesus Christ and joining prayer groups. She was truly a “Prayer Warrior” for anyone that needed help or wanted to praise the Lord. She was a friend to everyone she met. Previously, Eileen lived in California and Minnesota (Otsego, Elk River, Zimmerman). She attended Elk River, Handke High School. Currently, she lived in Zimmerman at Country Living, a home for the elderly. She enjoyed the peaceful life there with all of her friends. We are especially grateful to her caregiver, Kim Evenson, for her genuine love and compassion for Eileen. Eileen loved Kim dearly. Eileen also attended Oasis Adult Day Center. She loved all her friends/buddies there. She liked playing games (very competitively), exercising, current affairs, crafts, music/dancing, concerts and other activities. Again, all her care at Oasis was amazing. Her time spent there was priceless. She looked forward to going every day they were open. I’m sure they will miss her mischievous humor. Over the years, her hobbies included: cooking, crocheting, country and Christian music, singing in the choir, and traveling. In her life, her family had traveled to about 48 states. Television took some of her leisure time too. She loved cop shows, Wheel of Fortune, Oprah and Dr. Phil – and the “remote.” Eileen was a member of the Refuge Evangelic Free Church in Zimmerman, MN. She was extremely appreciative of her church members that provided her with transportation and care while she attended services. Her church family was very instrumental in allowing her to continue her passion for the Trinity and focus on her goal of eternal life with Jesus Christ. Thanks to everyone – MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. Details of Eileen’s Memorial Celebration at the Refuge Church (Zimmerman, MN) will be determined at a later date.
