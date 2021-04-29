Eileen Barrett, at age 86, passed away on April 27, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Born February 11, 1935 in Bemidji, MN and lived in Zimmerman, MN. She belonged to the American Legion of Wayzata, MN since 1963. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, Elroy and Francis Jackson and her sisters, Louise and Marge. Eileen is survived by her loving husband, LeRoy, married 65 years; daughters, Cindy, Sandy (Dana), Gigi (Steve); grandchildren, Nate, Brandon, Nerissa, Danielle, Leah; four great-grandchildren. Funeral service 12 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, MN, visitation 11 a.m. Celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Zimmerman Legion Hall. Graveside service 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Livonia Cemetery (corner of 245th Ave. NW and 104th NW Zimmerman, MN). Memorials preferred to your favorite charity. Eileen loved wildlife. Arr. Dares Funeral Home, 763-441-1212.
