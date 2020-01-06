On December 31, 2019, at the age of 91, Eddie passed away peacefully. He was born on December 20, 1928, on the family farm with the round barn in Otsego, MN and was the third child in the family of six. He was united to Mariette (Heinen) in holy marriage on June 11, 1952 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Rogers, MN. Eddie was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dayton, MN. Preceded in death by his wife Mariette; parents, Noel and Mae; brothers, Leon, Eugene, John; sisters, Donna Zachman, Ellen Ann Lefebvre. Survived by daughter, Jody (Francis) Hackenmueller; son, Kevin (Benita); daughter, Kim (Mike) Schroer; son, Randy (Mary); 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Ellen Marie Lefebvre, Rita Lefebvre and brother-in-law, Jerome Zachman; and many nieces and nephews. Eddie also leaves behind his “Coffee Club” and “The Crew” at Denny’s in Otsego. Eddie worked with his Father Noel and two brothers Leon and Gene hauling concrete products for Elk River Concrete as part owner of Lefebvre & Sons, Inc. until retirement in 1995. Then he did various pickup and trailer hauling for implement dealers, farmers and friends. He enjoyed his family and friends. His hobbies were tractor pulling and promoting the Red IH brand. We would like to send a special thanks to the Riverview Landing staff for their kindness and care while Eddie resided there. Visitation Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 18380 Columbus St., Dayton, MN on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist Church, Dayton, MN. Arrangements by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
Edmond "Eddie" N. Lefebvre
To plant a tree in memory of Edmond Lefebvre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.