Earl, age 90 of Elk River, peacefully walked into heaven with Jesus on April 22, 2023 where he heard his Father say, "Well done, good and faithful servant." He was welcomed to his heavenly home by his son, Richard Earl Williams and his parents Arthur and Dorothy Williams, his brother Florian (Barb); brothers-in-law Curt Peterson, Glen Lindgren and Bucky Hagen and many loved ones and friends.
Earl is survived by his wife, Marilynn Rose, of 69+ years; children, Julie (Ray) Caswell, Ted (Laurie) Williams, and Jennifer Thompson; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with the eighth due July 21st. He is also survived by his sisters, Marlys Peterson, Janice Hagen and Lucy Lindgren; many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial gathering of friends and family on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00-8:00pm with a service to be held at 7:00pm, Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
