Earl Caouette, age 83 of North Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2021 at Epiphany Assisted Living, Coon Rapids, MN.
Preceded in death by father, Leo Caouette; mother, Emogene Caouette and sister, Marion Niznick.
Survived by wife, Joan Caouette; children, Patti (Rick) Johns, Dan Caouette, Randy (Thongsa) Caouette and Ann (Brian) Vinson; grandchildren, Laura, Patrick, Katie, Madeline, Charlie, Isabelle, Everett and Lewis; great-grandson, Gustav. He is also survived by brothers, Leo Caouette and Mick Caouette.
Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralhome.com.
