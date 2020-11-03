Ed Orwoll, age 89, of Elk River, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. He is survived by his children, Steve (Carol), Ken (Lori), Tom (Donna), Cindy (Bob), Paula and Mark (Laura); 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Cathy Goode; other family and friends. Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve “Jean”; granddaughter, Lisa Marie; sister, Martha Andrew. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Church of St. Andrew, 566 Fourth St. NW, Elk River. Visitation from 9-10 a.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St., Elk River. Interment St. Andrews Cemetery. Memorials in Ed’s name may be directed to the MS Society at: www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com

