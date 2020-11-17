Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa passed away suddenly on November 16, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph & Eleanor Rasmussen; son, Eric Rasmussen. Survived by loving wife of 32 years, Barbara; children, Steven (Ashley) Thorson, Kimberly (Bill) Linder, Linda (Jim) Schumacher, Chrisy (Brian) Wierima, Keith (Angie) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Ted, Bryanna, Brody, Paige, Reese, Dominik, Jaxson; 2 great grandsons; sister, Ora (Erwin) Kuebler; many dear friends. Duke had a passion for the outdoors, cars and enjoyed riding his new Harley. He also loved spending time with their dog, Daisy. Duke will be dearly missed by his family & friends. A celebration of Duke’s life 4 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake.

