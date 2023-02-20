Boese, Duane Lawrence age 87, passed away in his home with family at his side on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Duane was born August 17, 1935 in Fergus Falls, MN to Herbert and Marie (Maack) Boese. He married Joyce Currier on November 4, 1972. They were blessed with over 50 years of marriage. Duane spent most of his time working outside his whole life. He started working on the family farm and later moved down to the Cities to do contract work of the City of Minneapolis. Even after he retired, he was always outside tinkering around or feeding the birds. He always looked forward to hunting every year and maintained trails on the farm.
Duane is survived by his wife, Joyce (Currier) Boese; brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren and Carol (Lukken) Boese, Darlene (Moen) Boese, and Mary Jean (Boese) Gross. He is also survived by stepchildren, Vicki Klemek of Rothsay, Duane Mortenson of Elizabeth, Randy Mortenson of Rothsay, Cory Mortenson of Fergus Falls; and son, Lance (Kristine) Boese of St. Michael. Grandchildren include Melissa Bye, Dan (Lori) Bye, Brianna Klimek, Amy (Thaddeus) Sperling, Steven Mortenson, Amanda (Brad) Fuchs, Holly (Tracy) Krueger, Mallarie (Edward) Taddei, Zachary Boese, and Nicholas Boese. He was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marie (Maack) Boese; brother, Donald Boese; step brother, Jack Gross; and stepson, Michael Mortenson.
Visitation will be at Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, on Saturday, February 25th from 3-5 P. M. Arrangements Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
