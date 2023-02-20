Boese, Duane Lawrence age 87, passed away in his home with family at his side on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Duane was born August 17, 1935 in Fergus Falls, MN to Herbert and Marie (Maack) Boese. He married Joyce Currier on November 4, 1972. They were blessed with over 50 years of marriage. Duane spent most of his time working outside his whole life. He started working on the family farm and later moved down to the Cities to do contract work of the City of Minneapolis. Even after he retired, he was always outside tinkering around or feeding the birds. He always looked forward to hunting every year and maintained trails on the farm.

