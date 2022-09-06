Dr. Nicholas A. Olsen, 86, formerly of Elk River, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Saint Peter, MN.
Born December 26, 1935 in Benson, MN to Oscar Gerhardt and Elgie Johanna (Blixt) Olsen, the first of three sons. Nick spent his childhood in Benson, was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated in 1953. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Robbinsdale, MN. Nick attended college at St. Olaf in Northfield, MN, received his BA in Biology (1957) and was All-Conference on the football team. He attended U.S. Officer Candidate School at Naval Station Newport, RI and served May 1957 to October 1960 spending time in the waters of Japan on the USS Henderson DD-785. Nick furthered his education with a Master of Arts (August 1964) and Doctorate of Education (December 1973) at the University of Minnesota.
Nick married Joyce Elaine Berna Gustafson on July 29, 1961 at University Lutheran Church of Hope in Minneapolis. The union was blessed with three daughters, Wende, Laurie and Cinde.
Nick had a 35-year career in education. He taught in Lake Benton and St. Paul, MN, was then an administrator in St. Paul, Stillwater and Cloquet before he became the Elk River High School principal for 24 years, retiring in 1997.
Nick's faith was important to him. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Elk River, Elk River Lutheran Church, and finally attended River of Life Lutheran Church in Saint Peter. He served his churches in varying capacities.
Following retirement, Nick spent time doing those things he most enjoyed including fishing, turkey hunting, studying the U.S. Civil War, traveling the country and abroad, and attending collegiate, professional and his grandchildren's sporting events.
Following the passing of Joyce in 2017, Nick moved to Saint Peter and finished his life there surrounded by family and a welcoming community.
Nick is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; daughter Laurie; parents Oscar and Elgie Olsen; in-laws Bernard and Norma Gustafson.
Survived by daughters Wende (Shawn) Davis and Cinde (Corey) Wiebusch; son-in-law Brent Wiebusch; grandchildren Brandon (Naomi, daughters Arya, Ryleigh), Brian, and Amy Davis, Kelsey (Maria, son Sebastian), Trent (Kristen, daughter Lucy), and Trey (Kaitlyn) Wiebusch, Ella, Sienna, and Josephine Wiebusch; brothers Gerald (Barbara) and Ronald (Paulette) Olsen; other family and friends.
Visitation (9:30am) and Funeral (11:00am) held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main Street, Elk River, MN 55330. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.