Dr. Nicholas A. Olsen

Dr. Nicholas A. Olsen, 86, formerly of Elk River, died Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Saint Peter, MN.

Born December 26, 1935 in Benson, MN to Oscar Gerhardt and Elgie Johanna (Blixt) Olsen, the first of three sons. Nick spent his childhood in Benson, was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated in 1953. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Robbinsdale, MN. Nick attended college at St. Olaf in Northfield, MN, received his BA in Biology (1957) and was All-Conference on the football team. He attended U.S. Officer Candidate School at Naval Station Newport, RI and served May 1957 to October 1960 spending time in the waters of Japan on the USS Henderson DD-785. Nick furthered his education with a Master of Arts (August 1964) and Doctorate of Education (December 1973) at the University of Minnesota.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.